With this baking soda remedy you will have shiny floors

A powerful mixture to clean is vinegar and baking soda, since the components of both are special for removing stains without damaging surfaces and without having to buy solvents or chemicals that harm your pocket or health.

Among the surfaces that you can deep clean are the floors of the different rooms in your house, as it removes grease stains, dust, and it is also a natural disinfectant that you can implement in your weekly routine, without fear of wearing out the surfaces. Here we tell you how to prepare this remedy with baking soda and vinegar without spending a fortune.

How to create a baking soda and vinegar remedy for your floors?

If you want the floors of your house to be clean and without stains, you just have to follow the procedure, with the following ingredients or objects:

A cup of baking soda

Half a liter of white vinegar

a bucket

Water

A rag to clean

Procedure to clean your floors with this remedy

You will fill the bucket with a third of water, the cup of baking soda and half a liter of vinegar.

Stir until you get a uniform mixture.

With the cloth, you are going to moisten in the mixture and pass it through where there are stains on the floor that you want to clean.

You can use a rag to clean your floors or put the mixture in a spray bottle and spread it over the hardest-to-remove stains.

Then with a mop you remove the excess dirt or what is left of the mixture, you can give it as many passes as you want, until leaving the floors clean

Finally, you can give it another pass with an aromatic cleaning liquid to leave a more pleasant smell or leave it that way depending on your preference. You can use this remedy on a daily basis if you like because the mixture does not wear out the surfaces of your house.

