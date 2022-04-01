With this battery your hours of play with PS5 will be almost infinite

It is the best way to not stop playing all day.

If you want play hours and hours with your PlayStation 5Without your DualSense battery bothering you every X hours, this low priced battery is specially designed for your PS5 controller. Today it only costs 22 euros this kind of L with USB-C connector that allows you to be recharging the battery of your controller while you play.

If you are tired of stopping every several hours and that your controller prevents you from continuing on that level in which you are stuck and you need to get out as soon as possible, this device will give you an extra 12 hours of gameplay, so suddenly. In addition, today’s offer means a discount of 30%.

DualSense Battery

Save 30% on this battery for DualSense

this battery it’s amazingif the DualSense controller already gives us many hours of play, with this Remotto 5 we can add 12 more hours without having to rest nor leave the controller in a charging base. Battery it has an extra 3,000 mAh for your control, almost like any current mobile.

Officially this Remotto 5 has up to 800 full charge cycles until it begins to lose power. We can charge it through its USB-C port located in the upper area with any USB-C cable that we have. It is a very light battery, so only 74 gramswhich will not hinder our game at all while we load the controller.

And it is a very versatile battery, well you can also charge your mobile if you want, as long as it has a USB-C charging port, of course. And if you don’t have PS5 yet and you have ps4Remotto also has its own battery for DualShock 4 controllers, with an additional 12 hours of uninterrupted gameplay.

