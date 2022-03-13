With this channel and this Telegram bot you can know when the cheapest electricity is

The PVPC electricity rate Prices channel and the Telegram Photovoltaic Bot help you save on electricity bills. Find out how.

Telegram is an instant messaging client that has a wide variety of channels, which allow you to be informed of all kinds of topics, and bots, thanks to which you can perform all kinds of tasks such as translate a text into another language, track the shipping status of an order, or transcribe a voice memo to text.

In a context like the current one in which the price of electricity does not let rise constantly, reaching all-time highsany tool that allows you to find out about the variation in its costs will be really useful to know what they are the best times of day to put the washing machine or dishwasher and, thus, be able to reduce the amount of your bill.

For this reason, today we are here to talk about a Telegram channel and bot thanks to which you will be able to know when the cheapest electricity is.

PVPC electricity tariff prices: a Telegram channel to be informed of electricity prices

PVPC electricity rate prices is a Telegram channel, which you can access directly from this link, which shows you the updated electricity prices for each hour of the day organized according to their time slots: peak, flat and valley and also informs you from what time of day is electricity cheapest and what time is it most expensive.

Every day at 10:00 p.m., this channel sends you a notification with the electricity prices of the following day, so that you can plan in advance when to put the appliances that consume more electricity.

Of course, you should bear in mind that the prices of electricity that this Telegram channel shows you only affect you if you are a client of one of the companies on the regulated market.

Photovoltaic Bot: a Telegram bot that will allow you to save on your electricity bill

Another tool that will allow us to reduce the amount of the electricity bill is Fotovoltaica Bot, a Telegram bot, which you can access from here, which, in addition to showing you the prices of the PVPC rate (regulated market) by clicking on the /pvpc option will also allow you know what you would pay with each of the best-known distributors.

To do this, the first thing you have to do is access the website of your distributor and download your consumption data in CSV format.

Once you have downloaded them, you just have to upload the file to the bot and indicate your contracted power. Once this is done, the bot will identify which period it corresponds to and will show you the cost of energy and the cost of contracted power with each of the most popular electrical distributors such as Naturgy or Repsol Energía, something that will allow you to check With which distributor you can save more money on the electricity bill.

