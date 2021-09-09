With this color in the wardrobe we will be trendy for fall 2021

This year it costs very little to follow fashion. Just wear a certain color to immediately appear trendy, for both men and women. Moreover, with this color in the wardrobe we will be trendy for autumn 2021. It is lilac: it looks good on everyone and everyone; it is cheerful, vitamin and fresh. Here are five perfect color combinations for the next cold season, with the help of the Fashion editorial team of ProiezionidiBorsa.

A floral color to energize men’s suits

Lilac is a positive color because it is floral. It is the color of wisteria, periwinkles, wild daisies, heather, cyclamen and mountain bluebells. We can choose a men’s suit in shades of gray with Prince of Wales jacquard that includes a subtle lilac thread. Otherwise we sport lilac as a unique shade of a beautiful silk tie, if we don’t love it in a pattern. If lilac like it but not in evidence, we buy a pair of men’s socks with lilac and gray tiny checks.

The combination of lilac and purple

It seems obvious, but the lilac sweater worn under an eggplant purple or pansé purple sweater illuminates the face in an extraordinary way. A purple knitted jacket with a lilac sweater is what it takes to make the usual jeans more trendy than ever. It is true that lilac is a color that looks good in the wardrobe. But let’s get used to organizing our hanging clothes by color tone. It only takes a moment to find what you need.

The combination of lilac and gray

Lilac and gray have always gone hand in hand and are perfect for business occasions. Lilac is often associated with the scent of lavender, so let’s remember to combine a floral scent with our men’s business suit. Or our suit enlivened by a lilac blouse or sweater. If we want to overdo it, we can combine a bag or a nail polish of this color on the nails. But be careful, that it is opaque because this semi-permanent nail polish is the latest cry for next winter.

The most particular combination for lilac is undoubtedly the one with green clover: vitaminic, bright, perfect for leisure and sport. Combined with sage green, the wisteria color becomes delicate and sophisticated as never before. If we want to give ourselves a punk rock air, the right combination for lilac is black, shiny and matte leather. With steel jewelry.

Lilac and red, like Meghan

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle has already adopted the new lilac trend. Flaunting it with a cherry red overcoat. But lilac is also one of the favorite colors of Amal, wife of actor George Clooney. And of course it is always present in the royal wardrobe of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, inserted in very delicate patterns.