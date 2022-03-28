with this common disease you can ask for law 104

Let’s see together what disease it is, which is very common and with which we can also request law 104.

As we know whoever has pathological diseases has the right to a series of concessions and the possibility of compensation.

One of them is the disability pension, because the disease we suffer from does not allow us to carry out our work normally.

Other times, however, we can request special leave or leave, or change our job duties.

Sight disease: how to apply for law 104

Also some problems that are related to our eyes can give us this possibility and not just total blindness.

For some diseases related to the visual apparatus, which are less severe, they also give points of disability.

For every problem we may have, there are ministerial tables that indicate which disability certain benefits correspond to.

Example, with 33% certified disability, you are entitled to facilitated access to devices and prostheses paid for by the National Health Service.

If our disability arrives at 45% we can be part of the categories that are entitled to lighter work duties.

With 50% we are entitled to special and paid leave as regards the sphere of work, starting from 66% onwards the ticket is not paid.

From 74% onwards, however, we return to the disability allowance with the possibility of taking money.

Obviously, based on our pathology there are tables that indicate the percentage of entitlement.

If we suffer from diplopia, this too is entitled to Law 104 and with some conditions we can even reach 100% disability.

This visual disturbance makes us see a double image, but also the anophthalmos with or without prostheses gives the right to a disability from 30 to 40 points.

Even cataracts from 5 points of disability, while obviously binocular blindness reaches 100%.

The monocular one reaches 80% based on the severity that is found, for pathologies that have the effect of reducing the visual field, if it is from both eyes we can reach up to 40 points.

If you think you have a problem of this kind or similar, you can go deeper into the subject with your doctor or with a café who will be able to give you the answers you are looking for.