with this diet you speed it up and lose a lot of weight

Here is the diet that speeds up the metabolism: if you want to get fit, follow this diet

The diet that speeds up the metabolism it can be perfect for those who in this period, in view of the summer season, want to lose weight and the so-called abdominal rolls. The diet we are about to offer you is quite balanced and includes a little bit of all the foods included in the Mediterranean diet. Are you curious what it is? If the answer is yes, read and pay attention to everything you need to do.

Diet and physical activity to speed up the metabolism

To speed up your metabolism, in addition to practicing regular physical activity, you need to eat healthy. Doctors in most cases always rely on a balanced diet that is close to the Mediterranean one. In fact, the latter is the most followed and loved by both Italians and non-Italians.

Beyond that though today we also want to recommend a detox herbal tea, which in addition to accelerating your metabolism will certainly also help you lose weight. Are you ready to find out what it is? Read below and you will not regret it.

Detox tea do it yourself: what you need

To help you lose weight and excess fat, we recommend this detox tea. The ingrediants that you need are two turmeric and cayenne pepper. You will see what results. The first thing to do is take half a liter of water and bring it to a boil and then let it rest for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, add half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper, one of turmeric and half a tablespoon of powdered ginger. Wait a few minutes and then start drinking this drink to speed up your metabolism.

You can keep the herbal tea in a glass bottle and consume it throughout the day. For best results we recommend that you take it at least every day for 30 days. After this period, take a break for at least a week and then resume for another month.

For all other news and information on diets and more, keep following us always on formatonews.