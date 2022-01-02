with this error the paper is swallowed

When doing an ATM transaction, you have to be very careful. In this case, for example, there is a risk that the paper will be swallowed

The ATM it has become a commonly used tool. However, we must also consider the possible risks of the operations we are going to carry out. While some simple precautions have to be taken with regard to tampering, first of all that of covering the keypad when entering the PIN, the other sources of risk are mainly related to distraction.

The withdrawal it is the operation that is mostly carried out through these machines. The options, however, are many and all of great importance. As we said earlier, these hide some risks, let’s find out specifically what risks they are and above all how to avoid problems.

ATM: thus the card is swallowed

As we said earlier, at the ATM it is not possible only to make withdrawals. In this case, for example, we talk about the risks associated with the charging of your account. It is possible, in fact, to insert the money that will be later in the machine credited to the account. The operation is not complex.

Once the card has been inserted, we will be asked to select the type of service we want to access. Once we have specified that we intend to insert the money into our account, a drawer opens in which the cash must be inserted. Then follows the counting of the banknotes and finally the completion of the operation.

At this point the receipt will be printed showing the details of the payment. Typically when making a withdrawal the receipt determines the end of the operation. In this circumstance, one step is still missing, that is to withdraw the card. If we were to leave without carrying out this last step, believing that we have done it, the risk is that the card will be swallowed by the machine or even worse that someone can get hold of it.