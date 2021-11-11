Back pain is one of the annoyances that affects everyone. Poor posture, a sedentary lifestyle, scoliosis or health problems in general can be factors that influence a sore back.

It is not always possible to eradicate this discomfort and many times it is necessary to rest under the doctor’s prescription. All these hours or days, invalidated by this pain that does not allow you to move with agility, can no longer be recovered.

Undoubtedly, with back pain it is difficult to work even while sitting for a few hours, but also to do the shopping or housework. All commitments that cannot be postponed and that will overlap and aggravate the others for the following days.

How to treat yourself to a moment of well-being in just 15 minutes

To better face the day with a load of energy and say goodbye to back pain, you could use an extraordinary tool even for just 15 minutes. It is a acupressure mat very similar to the yoga mat with one and only substantial difference: instead of being smooth it is, so to speak, “studded”.

This mat is designed to stimulate the reflexology and acupressure points of Chinese medicine, exercising a self-massage using the principles of acupuncture. Hundreds of bumps on the mat will come into direct contact with the skin and the pressure will stimulate blood circulation.

Furthermore, the pressure will generate a release of endorphins and oxytocin, which will increase relaxation by gradually eliminating stress and consequently reducing muscle contractures.

With this extraordinary tool we could say goodbye to back pain and get a load of energy in just 15 minutes

The acupressure mat offers a passive massage that will relax the body after only 15 minutes using the body weight. A relaxing and perfect treatment to do comfortably at home, relaxing between one engagement and another.

The first use may seem painful and uncomfortable. This is because the needles, even if plastic and with a round tip, will cause some pain. But after a few minutes you will begin to feel a sensation of heat, due to a greater flow of blood, which will gradually relax the muscles and relieve back pain.

Deepening

Amazing how this tool can relieve stress in 10 minutes