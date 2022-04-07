Health

“With this inflation there is a high risk that the protests in Peru could be repeated in other Latin American countries”

Protesters clash with the police.

In Peru, protests broke out that began with a strike by transporters due to the increase in fuel prices.

There are more and more voices from analysts who warn about the potential political consequences of the inflationary wave that is sweeping the world.

Especially in Latin America, the region where the cost of living has risen most rapidly and governments face serious difficulties in curbing inflation, after the pandemic left public coffers in a complicated situation.

Recently in Peru, protests broke out against the government of Pedro Castillo, which began with a strike by transporters due to the high fuel prices.

With the war in Ukraine, in addition to the escalation in oil prices, the cost of food has also skyrocketed.

