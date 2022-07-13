With this ‘meme’ Mario Hernández reacted to the rise of the dollar in Colombia

During this year, the Colombian businessman Mario Hernández has been more than active through his personal Twitter account, giving his opinion and writing about national news. First in the electoral campaign, expressing his support for Fico Gutiérrez and Rodolfo Hernández, but then asking for union for Colombia and ending the polarization when Gustavo Petro was elected as president.

But without any doubt, One of the most talked about topics in the country in recent days has been the price at which the dollar shot up. A fact that is currently worrying many countries, among which Colombia is no exception.

For this reason, the businessman decided to take the issue with humor and publish a meme referring to this issue that has many worried.

The man from Santander, unlike others who have shown fear for the price of the dollar, showed that he takes it calmly and playfully.

The meme consists of two men, apparently “wise” Asians, talking in front of the sea. One of them asks: “Master, what is the secret of your serenity?”, to which the other responds: “I bought dollars last week”referring to people who celebrate the increase in the price of the dollar because this will allow them to multiply their investment.

The image published by the businessman generated responses with laughter from users of the social network Twitter, while others took advantage of the space to remember to sell the dollars before August 7. However, Mario Hernández did not speak directly on the subject, but only shared the meme.

In recent days, the businessman from Santander had also defended the owner of Grupo Aval and one of the richest businessmen in the country, Luis Carlos Sarmiento Ángulo, on his social networks, since he had been the subject of ridicule, criticism and memes on social networks. . Hernández assured that his colleague has done many important things for the country, which is why she supports him in his criticism of the reforms proposed by President-elect Gustavo Petro.