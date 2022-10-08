With this mobile application you can locate the buses in Havana

A new mobile application (apk) for the Android platform was shown by Cuban officials during the International Transport and Logistics Fair in Havana. The novelty consists in instantly informing the citizens of the Cuban capital of urban transport operations, buses, stops and destinations.

The name of the apk is Mobile Web Urbanos and it is available in the Cuban repository of applications apklis. Since it was announced, a total of 121,000 interested parties have downloaded the tool, which weighs 56 megabytes and has a rating of 2.3 stars at this time.

Its use, which is still limited and on a trial basis, provides reports from 8 bus stations in Havana. These are those of Alamar, Bahía, Guanabacoa, Guanabo, Palatino, Santa Amalia, Calvario and Playa.

There are also complaints from some users from the capital who express the impossibility of installing Urban Mobile Web, as well as difficulties in its use. Specialists have not yet spoken to give answers to customer concerns.

An essential alternative in these times

The GeoMIX entity belonging to the GEOCUBA Business Group and the dependencies of the Ministry of Transportation in Havana carried out this program. With a population of more than 2 million inhabitants, the capital of all Cubans has 17 primary bus routes and 114 secondary ones.

The deficit of the popular means of transport is due to the damages that many vehicles present and the shortage of spare parts. It is a daily conflict for Havanans who have to wait a long time for the arrival of transportation.

Another option for citizens is to pay high prices to private taxi drivers to be able to travel between distant places. The National Office of Statistics and Information of Cuba collects the daily movements of residents who travel within the capital territory. This institution reported that during the first half of 2022, 87,600,000 Havanans moved.