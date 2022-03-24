With this moving SONG, Vicente Fernández asked his mother FORGIVENESS | VIDEO

Vicente Fernandez among his great successes he performed a song that hides a painful history as background, with this theme Chente asked him forgiveness to its momDoña Paula Gómez de Fernández, who gave life to ‘Charro de Huentitán’ and with whom she did not have the best of relationships, but who was one of the great loves of the greatest singer of ranchera music of all time.

The singer could not contain himself and asked forgiveness to its momturning this topic into a success that would represent millionaire profits for Vicente Fernandez and incidentally pay homage to the woman who gave him life. With this theme, the great Chente established himself as one of the greatest idols of all time, since the story told by the song served as an inspiration for many of his fans.

