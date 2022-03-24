With this moving SONG, Vicente Fernández asked his mother FORGIVENESS | VIDEO

Vicente Fernandez among his great successes he performed a song that hides a painful history as background, with this theme Chente asked him forgiveness to its momDoña Paula Gómez de Fernández, who gave life to ‘Charro de Huentitán’ and with whom she did not have the best of relationships, but who was one of the great loves of the greatest singer of ranchera music of all time.

The singer could not contain himself and asked forgiveness to its momturning this topic into a success that would represent millionaire profits for Vicente Fernandez and incidentally pay homage to the woman who gave him life. With this theme, the great Chente established himself as one of the greatest idols of all time, since the story told by the song served as an inspiration for many of his fans.

Related news

Chente asked forgiveness to his mother after having had inappropriate behavior because he was a man of humble origins and should not behave like a star despite the fact that Vicente Fernandez he was the most important singer in the country since those years.

Of the mom from Vicente Fernandez Very little is known, but Doña Paula Gómez de Fernández must be very happy to have had the opportunity to be the mother of the Mexico idol of Mexican music and who marked the history of the ranchero genre, creating her own style and. besides, a good man who formed a beautiful family.

It will not be surprising that the song with which Vicente Fernandez asked forgiveness to its mom ring loudly on May 10 when Mother’s Day 2022 will be celebrated throughout Mexico, since this topic is a must-see for meetings on the occasion of this holiday.

Handmade portrait of Vicente Fernández’s parents

With this SONG, Vicente Fernández asked his mother FORGIVENESS | VIDEO

It was the year 1978, Vicente Fernandez was at the height of success and very few people had access to it, but it was in that year that he decided to release the song ‘Dear Mother‘ with which he apologized to his mother, after having tasted the honeys of fame and known his most dangerous side.

The song ‘Dear little mother It was a complete success since it was launched and although it speaks of heartbreak, it is the perfect excuse for thousands of children to dedicate this song year after year to the women who gave them life.

This is the video of the interpretation of Vicente Fernandez about the topic ‘dear little mother‘: