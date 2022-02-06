Is it possible to own a compact SUV with car tax exemption? With this number in the booklet it is possible. Let’s see why for this class of vehicles which, despite giving off a high power, are often also exempted from paying the super tax.

In detail, first of all it must be said that the compact SUV with the car tax exemption is possible when they are powered 100% electric. And often even when they are in the plug-in hybrid version. And this is because, in many Italian regions, there is an exemption from the payment of the ownership tax for zero-emission or very low-emission vehicles. As reported in this article.

Compact SUV with car tax exemption: with this number in the booklet it is possible

In addition, and in general, the compact SUV with car tax exemption can also be triggered the exemption from paying the super stamp. Since, even for the mild hybrid versions, on these vehicles, by virtue of the presence of the electric power supply, the homologation of the power is based on a different calculation system. Compared, for example, to a car that is 100% petrol powered.

Consequently, the compact SUV with car tax exemption often falls under the super tax exemption as well. As the homologated power, calculated on the only heat enginedoes not exceed the threshold of 251.6 horses.

Ownership tax exemption for electric and plug-in hybrid cars

Depending on the region, as mentioned above, the exemption from paying car tax for the low-emission compact SUV can be permanent. But in most cases, starting from the date of purchase, the exemption can last from 3 to 5 years. After this period, the car tax will generally start to be paid, but in any case to a lesser extent.

Compared to the amount of the fee standard that is applied on more polluting engines.