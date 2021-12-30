with this offer it drops to an all-time low

Competition is fierce in the mid-range smartphone. The proposals are many and the prices sometimes very similar: it is good for consumers because the competition it stimulates everyone to do more at lower prices, but despite it being an advantage, abundance can sometimes be confusing.









And those who are confused usually make the most reliable choice, such as buying a Samsung Galaxy A52s, a Korean mid-range that has a solid aesthetic and technical prospect on its side, precisely reliable. Generally, the more reliable offerings than others are priced slightly higher, and the Galaxy A52s is no exception to this unwritten rule. Not with theAmazon’s current offering however, which offers Samsung’s mid-range smartphone at the lowest price ever since its debut on the market. Is it worth evaluating? Of course, those looking for a quality smartphone having “human” budgets would do well to consider the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy A52s, technical characteristics

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has the Snapdragon 778G, chip octa core made at 6 nanometers with a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz. More than enough for many memories: 6 GB of memory RAM and 128 GB of storage space, with the possibility of memory expansion thanks to support for microSD cards up to 1 TB.

The screen Galaxy A52s 5G is a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O with Full HD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate that integrates the 32 megapixel selfie camera placed in a hole. On the opposite surface there are the remaining ones cameras, which are four: the 64-megapixel wide-angle lens with f / 1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), the 12MP f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 5MP f / 2.4 each for macro and detection depth of field.

The Samsung mid-range supports networks 5G, but also Wi-Fi a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.2 with A2DP and LE, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NFC, USB-C and there is also the input for the 3 audio jack, 5 mm. The speakers system are stereo with Dolby Atmos, while the fingerprint reader is integrated under the screen.

Galaxy A52s 5G is a certified smartphone IP67 for resistance to water and dust, that is, it tolerates diving up to a depth of one meter (in fresh water) for half an hour. There battery is 4,500 mAh with 25 watt wired fast charging support. The size they are 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm, the weight is 189 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A52s, the Amazon offer

Samsung Galaxy A52s was made official last September at a list price of 469.99 euros, however commensurate with the technical solidity of a mid-range product which, moreover, can boast the reliable Samsung brand on the back.

However, the purchase becomes much more interesting at the price at which it is currently offered on the most famous online store. Amazon proposes Samsung Galaxy A52s discount a 350 euros (-119.99 euros, -26%) that project its mid-range content within the low cost segment: it’s worth taking advantage of.