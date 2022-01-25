with this offer it must be taken on the fly

The chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G has given a lot of satisfaction in 2021 to smartphone manufacturers, who have had an excellent processor, with a not excessive price, with which to make mid-range phones with very high performance and with a more than affordable price. Phones like Realme GT Master Edition, a model that has sold a lot since July 2021.









And it continues to sell, thanks to one technical data sheet of all respect and at a price that continues to drop so much that today, thanks to one Amazon offer, it costs less than a low-end smartphone. The classic excellent product, since its launch, which now becomes best buy and which will remain so until the end of the discount. For this reason, those who today are looking for a good phone with which to do a little bit of everything, but do not intend to spend a lot, should undoubtedly consider this Realme GT Master Edition: they lack nothing, now not even a bargain price.

Realme GT Master Edition: technical characteristics

Realme GT Master Edition is a 6.4-inch smartphone with a screen AMOLED at 120 Hz refresh and 1,000 nits of brightness, which revolves around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, flanked by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. An 8/256 GB version was produced, but for many it is even excessive.

One of the great advantages of this smartphone is the really fast charging, thanks to a power that reaches 65 Watts. Also good (for the mid-range) are the rear cameras, which are three: 64 MP main, 8 MP wide-angle and 2 MP macro. The front is also good, with 32 MP and wide type.

Realme GT Master Edition: the Amazon offer

From the technical data sheet it is easy to understand why Realme GT Master Edition was so successful in the second half of 2021: it is a excellent mid-range smartphone, with an introductory price that fits perfectly. This model, in fact, came out at an introductory price of 329 euros, and then settled at 349 euros.

Now, however, the 6/128 GB Realme GT Master Edition on Amazon costs 279 euros (-70 euros, -20%). Less than three hundred euros for an excellent smartphone, which will make many users happy.

Realme GT Master Edition – Snapdragon 778G – Version 6/128 GB