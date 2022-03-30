With this pathology it is possible to immediately obtain civil disability allowance up to 660 euros per month

The diseases that can be disabling are many and refer to chronic, often incurable diseases. Patients, in most cases, are forced to live a very complicated daily life to the point of also compromising their working activity. When a pathology prevents the patient from carrying out the usual gestures of daily life with ease, it is defined as disabling. Precisely for this reason, concessions, tax exemptions and monthly allowances are provided for those who are heavily affected by these diseases.

The INPS, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, has drawn up tables in which the working capacity of the disabled is determined as a percentage of the level of infirmity. With this pathology it is possible to immediately obtain the monthly allowance for the disabled. Depending on the severity, the amount recognized can vary from 291 to 651 euros per month.

Cystic fibrosis is a disease that can be severely disabling

It is a rare genetic disease that affects only homozygotes, i.e. those who have identical genes of paternal and maternal origin. The disease is determined by the mutation of the gene that affects body secretions. Most affected are the cells that produce mucus, sweat, saliva and gastric juices. These secretions, which are rather fluid in a healthy body, become viscous in a cystic fibrosis patient, causing serious problems. Instead of acting as a lubricant, the secretions clog canals and ducts creating problems especially in the pancreas and lungs.

Digestive difficulties due to fats and proteins, malabsorption of vitamins, respiratory failure are just some of the consequences of cystic fibrosis. Lung infections, pancreatic insufficiency, liver cirrhosis, intestinal obstruction and male infertility are others.

The percentage of recognized disability with cystic fibrosis ranges from 30 to 100%. 30% is usually recognized in the patient who has just been diagnosed with the disease. While when there are full-blown manifestations of consequences due to the pathology, the recognized percentage varies from 41 to 100%.

For those with certified disability between 74 and 99%, there is the right to ask for a monthly civil disability allowance. The amount due is 291 euros per month but only if they meet the required economic requirements. The personal income of the invalid cannot exceed € 5,010.20 per year.

For those with 100% disability certification, there is the right to a monthly pension of 291 euros but with higher income limits. In order to be entitled to treatment, the invalid cannot have incomes exceeding € 17,050.42 per year.

For the total disabled, then, there may also be the right to the increase to the million which would bring the amount from 291 to 660 euros but only if other requirements are met. In fact, this increase takes into account both the personal incomes of the disabled person and those of the family who must respect these limits:

for the pensioner only the limit income is € 8,583.51 per year;

for the married pensioner, without prejudice to the personal income, the conjugal income added to their own must not exceed € 14,662.96 per year.

