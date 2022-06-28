Entertainment

With this scene, one of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters stole all hearts

Sistine Stallone is the middle daughter of Sylvester Stallone. She was born in Los Angeles on June 27, 1998 and is the one who has followed her father’s footsteps the most in the Hollywood industry. Her first participation in the cinema was in the movie “Terror at 47 meters: The second attack”, released in August 2019. There she played the role of a young woman who must fight alongside her friends to avoid being devoured. by ferocious sharks.

But Sistine Stallone went for more. She then passed the casting call to be part of the cast of Midnight in the Switchgrass, a police thriller starring none other than Megan Fox and Bruce Willis. In Latin America the film was known as “On the trail of the murderer” and was released last year, with considerable success. In fact, criticism of the work of one of the heiresses of Sylvester Stallone were beneficial and highlighted his gifts for dramatic art.

