With this SIM card PIN code you can block your number

The cell phone theft It is something that we have all suffered at some point in our lives, and in these times of technology, devices not only have our social networks, but also bank applications, and personal information that we use on a daily basis, but what happens when stolen and our data is vulnerable?

If you are a victim of cell phone theft, and you want to deactivate your cell phone number to prevent it from being misused. Here how to use the your SIM code to disable the account and cannot enter the device for a certain time.

You also have to read: Do you have Internet with Telmex? This will go to the price of your services

What is the pin of the SIM card?

When we buy a new cell phone, the SIM card comes inside a large plastic box where it is attached, because in that as a business card comes a series of 8 digits which is known as a PUK code. Which represents the unique number of the chip with which it can be identified.

With the last 4 digits of the PUK it works as a pin, so if one day you want to block the SIM card, with those 2 combinations of numbers it is possible. For this it is advisable to keep them in a safe place in case you need to use them at any time.

How to lock cell phone with IMEI code?

Another method to block your cell phone and the SIM card is through the IMEI, which is a unique code provided by the company, this can be provided directly by the company where your phone is registered.

Before you must know the IMEI code, which is how your identification number, and you find it in this simple way:

In settings, you enter the About Phone section.

And look for the IMEI number.

Then with your code you can call your cell phone company and file the report, with it your phone will be disabled to make calls, messages and use data. And it will give you time to disconnect from bank accounts or important networks.

For more information on this and other topics, you can visit our Technology section.