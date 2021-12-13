An old rule holds that prevention is better than cure. In some diseases with serious consequences, this aspect is particularly true. The good news is that not all exams are complex. An example above all is provided by type 2 diabetes. Some indicators and physical data, in fact, would be able to provide fundamental indications. Among these there are also apparently trivial data. But that united together could provide very clear indications. The circumference at the height of the navel, for example, is a fact that we can easily measure and that can be of great importance.

Specifically, there is a test that can be done simply. So let’s see what it’s called and what it is. With this simple test of a few questions one could predict the danger of type 2 diabetes within 10 years.

The FINDRISC test and the 8 simple questions

The FINDRISC test is a simple method proposed by WHO to assess the imminence or probability of developing Diabetes 2. This test also reported by the Veronesi Foundation is recommended by the European Society of Cardiology and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes. You may be wondering what are the reasons why such important bodies recommend answering the questions in this test.

In fact, this disease is called adulthood diabetes, and is conditioned by both genetic and behavioral factors. The disease usually appears over the age of 35 and is characterized by an excessively high level of glucose in the blood. To worsen the picture there is also the fact that the person already suffering from hyperglycemia may not have obvious symptoms. The high incidence represented by these factors thus makes possible such an immediate, but it would seem precise, method of evaluation.

With this simple test of a few questions one could predict the danger of type 2 diabetes within 10 years

Among the various questions asked, there are those on the number of family members who have had diabetes, on the use of drugs for high blood pressure and so on. The answers provided correspond to an indication of the severity of the risk to be brought to the attention of our doctor. It can be said that becoming aware of the imminence, or at least the high probability of developing diabetes 2, could save our lives.

Nutrition plays a very important role in defining risk in the FINDRISC test. We should always pay close attention to the products we eat. For example, there is a food loved by Italians that if taken too much could increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Consequently, maximum attention and attention to prevention.