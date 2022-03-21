With this simple trick you can protect the battery of your Samsung mobile so that it lasts longer

Extending the battery life of your Samsung mobile is as simple as activating a hidden option in the settings.

Now that the removable mobile batteries are no longer as common a trait as they once were, it is necessary to find a way to extend the life of batteries keeping them in good health for as long as possible.

Although there are applications that allow you to extend the life of the battery using different methods, little by little the manufacturers themselves have been including options to protect the battery to prevent rapid degradation.

In the case of Samsung, we can find a useful option hidden within the settings, which gives us the possibility to protect battery so that it lasts longer at its maximum capacity.

Protect your Samsung battery by limiting the charge to 85%

Originally, Samsung’s “battery protection” feature was only available on tablets of the company. However, from OneUI 3.1.1one of the latest versions of the company’s customization layer, this feature is also available on mobile.

It is a function that Allows you to limit the battery charge to 85%. In this way, it avoids reaching 100% charge and, therefore, battery degradation is significantly reduced.

To activate this option, you just have to access the mobile settings, and from there, go to the “Device maintenance” menu. There, you just have to activate the option protect battery.

When you have activated the option, the battery of your Samsung mobile will be charged up to 85% the next time you connect the device to the charger*, and automatically the charging process will stop. Maybe autonomy suffers to some extentbut you will know that you are taking care of your battery, which is important if you plan to use your device for several years.

It is worth mentioning, moreover, that if you use Samsung DeX with your mobileSamsung includes a bixby routine which enables automatically activate battery protection when connecting your mobile to a hub of DeX, for prevent the battery from fully charging every time you plug it in.

