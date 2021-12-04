With this smartphone, POCO lines up both Xiaomi and Samsung and Apple

The week of Black Friday has ended, a little wider which still allows you to grasp the promos of both e-commerce and stores. Probably a little surprise, the best-selling smartphone was neither Xiaomi (which took the lead with its terrific semester), nor Samsung nor Apple.

The best-selling smartphone of Black Friday is designer LITTLE, Chinese company born just in August 2018, as a line of mid-range mobile phones below, Xiaomi, but able to shine with its own light thanks to its explosive mix of mixed experience at a very, very affordable price.

A little less than two years after its “independence” from Xiaomi, the new Chinese scion has managed to drive users crazy with his X3 Pro, warning the competitors, first of all Xiaomi, but also Samsung and Apple.

LITTLE to the conquest of Europe

POCO’s smartphone was the best-selling on Amazon in Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Germany, practically in all the major markets of the Old Continent. Black Friday, and the consequent lowering of prices, has raised the demand for POCO X3 Pro, whose version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of integrated memory was sold for 179 euros, against about 249 in the price list; while the one with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of integrated memory has gone from 299 euros to a figure between 200 and 220.

Ok the price, but net of a purely economic discourse, the POCO X3 Pro has split for its characteristics and technical specifications. The processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 is able to handle even the most demanding games, ultra smooth high-speed gameplay, thanks to the improved UFS 3.1 memory technology, the smartphone in question offers very performing read and write speeds, practically there is no waiting after the tap on apps and games.

The highly efficient cooling system, a processor capable of reaching up to 6 degrees (multilayer graphite and copper heat pipe D) POCO X3 Pro it is able to provide maximum performance even during the most demanding games. A smartphone designed for speed.

Among the specifications of the Android smartphone, strongly devoted to imaging, is the display 6.67 inch touchscreen, resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels, is capable of taking high quality photos with a resolution of 8000 × 6000 pixels and recording videos in 4K at a resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels.

POCO has managed to improve both the anti-fall protection (resistant to falling on a hard surface from a height of 1.6m) and the scratch protection, improved up to 2 times more resistant to scratches than the others aluminosilicates.