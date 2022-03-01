With this TikTok video, the Ukrainian soldier who drives the networks crazy reappears: Followers explode with emotion | International | News

The Ukrainian military Anatoly Stefan, better known as Alex Hook, famous for recording entertaining videos to cheer up his 5-year-old daughter, made social networks explode with emotion with his reappearance, after rumors spread about his possible death.

In the midst of the current war between Russia and Ukraine, Hook is away from his little girl, as he serves the armed forces of his country. But the distance was not enough reason for his father to stop being present in the life of his firstborn.

Such was the impact of this moving story, that the soldier began to accumulate thousands of followers from all nations of the world, delighted to see a father trying to keep his daughter’s faith from a distance.

But, everything turned dark a few days ago, after Russia carried out a military action on Ukraine on February 23, which until now has left war, terror and more families separated. Alex Hook disappeared from the public eye for a while.

What happened to Alex Hook?

Noticing his absence on his Instagram account @kovalenko8380, his followers began to worry and even the rumor spread quickly that the soldier could have been killed in the first clashes between the troops of these two European countries.

But, fortunately for his little daughter and the hundreds of fans who admire Anatoly’s role, the military man denied the tragic rumors, making his first-hand reappearance in a Tik Tok video.

The news, spread by media such as La Razón de España, announced that the soldier is fine and left an encouraging message:

We are alive. We continue to fight for the independence of Ukraine

The adorable family had already acquired, since the confinement by Covid-19 in 2020, the habit of communicating through Tik Tok, which is a platform whose audience is quite wide and children seem very given to socializing through this app, which follows being a participant in epic moments like the one in this story. (I)

