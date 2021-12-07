With TIM One Number you can bring your number to Apple Watch

After Vodafone, TIM also allows you to use your phone number on Apple Watch and any compatible smartwatch to receive calls, messages and notifications.

TIM One Number is an eSIM that duplicates your SIM offer so you can use the same number on Apple Watch Cellular. This means that you can take advantage of TIM’s virtual SIM to receive phone calls, messages and notifications on the smartwatch even when the iPhone is not nearby. Furthermore, since data traffic is also shared, we can for example listen to streaming music directly from the Apple Watch.

Think of those who love to do fitness with Apple Watch and want to go out without carrying their iPhone for that hour of daily running. If before all this was possible only with Vodafone offers, from today we can activate a similar service also on the TIM card.

The TIM One Number service does not include activation costs and has a monthly cost of € 4.99 per month, with the first three months free for those who activate the offer by January 31st. Obviously, an Apple Watch Cellular is required to take advantage of TIM’s eSIM.

To activate TIM One Number:

Activate the service directly online, by calling 119 or at a TIM store Open the Watch app on iPhone and pair your smartwatch Click on Configure cellular plan, follow the steps and log into your MyTIM account

At the moment, the service still does not work with iPhone and Apple Watch as it is required iOS 15.2, whose release is expected by the end of the month.

