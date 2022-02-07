with today’s discount you can buy it now

The weekend opened with sensational offers on Amazon: all Apple products, starting from the iPhone up to the latest generation MacBook Pro, are in super discounts, with prices never seen before (in almost all cases it is of the historical minimum). And logically they could not miss theApple Watch 7, the latest smartwatch model launched by the Cupertino company. The Apple smart watch is available at a price of € 355.71, a good 19% less than the list price. It is a savings that exceed € 80. And you can also pay it to interest-free installments.









With the’Apple Watch 7 the Cupertino company has made a decisive leap forward from a technological point of view: larger and always active screen, new chip that ensures greater power and new features to monitor physical activity and even health. Those that have always been the strong points of the smart watch, however, remain and are also enhanced: ECG app it is even more precise, while battery charging is faster. For those who love Apple products and are looking for a new watch, this is an offer not to be missed, also because it could only last a few hours or a few days. So you have to be fast.

Apple Watch 7: the data sheet

The Apple Watch 7 was launched in two versions: one from 41mm, the second from 45mm. The model on offer on Amazon it is the smallest 41mm one that fits well on any wrist. Compared to the past, Apple has managed to reduce the side bezels and slightly increase the size of the screen, also slightly modifying the design of the smartwatch.

The new Retina screen ensures even higher brightness than in the past and the function is also available always-on to have the display always active (but increases the consumption of the battery). Thanks to the larger screen it is now also possible to write directly with your fingers: you can type a message or an e-mail simply by tracing the letters on the display with your finger.

There is no shortage of the classic features present in all smartwatches. The health monitoring is really complete, thanks to the sensor to measure the blood oxygen saturation and heart rate. Also confirmed the app to make a single-lead electrocardiogram at any time of the day. The ECG is able to recognize if they are there signs of atrial fibrillation (an alteration of the heart rhythm). The Sleep app, on the other hand, provides a complete report of your rest and helps you create a bedtime and sleep routine.

I am dozens of workouts available thanks to the support for many different sports, including the new additions Pilates and Tai Chi. The smartwatch is also waterproof and therefore can be used when swimming. The battery has also improved: now it takes just over an hour to fully charge the smartwatch.

