“With Toti a precipice towards private healthcare”

Local health at the center of the initiative promoted yesterday by the Circolo Pd di Arcola at the Pentagon Hall, introduced by Alessandro Rosa and moderated by the president of the Ligurian order of journalists Filippo Paganini. The Arcolan mayor opened the debate Monica Paganini, who spoke of “an absolutely critical situation in local healthcare, for example with regard to structures, waiting lists, the difficulty in guaranteeing widespread services. It is necessary to focus on a proactive role of Conference of Mayors and socio-health districts, which in the field of health policy must be protagonists of coordination between territories, local health authorities and the Region. What is missing is the programming, it is a control room between territories and local health authorities able to give clear answers “. The first town then noted that “we do not yet know what the role of San Bartolomeo will be compared to Sant’Andrea and we know instead that if a child is to be born either he goes to Spezia or goes to Massa, because Sarzana is no longer possible and this is a problem”. Paganini recognized the need “to bring a public health system back to the center, which is entirely public and not falsely public. Affiliated health care is not public health, but health care in which the public is no longer attractive and the private sector enters and takes advantage of it ”. A passage on doctors: “It is not true that competitions are deserted because they are lacking, there are doctors. The point is to have a more attractive healthcare system and a better distribution of personnel in the territories, it is in this sense that we must work ”, words that the mayor also supported, citing a passage from the minister of the University Maria Cristina Messa. The first Arcolan citizen also illustrated the project of a territorial health presidium, which could benefit from the PNNR, given the community houses provided for by the same.

“Toti kept for himself the delegation to health, which is worth over three quarters of the regional budget, because the precarious balance of his majority did not allow him to do otherwise. This has led to a sort of sub-delegation to managers, who have direct management of the regional health system. And Toti never responds to the health council, but commissioner Scajola is delegated ”. So he began Davide Natale, regional councilor Pd. “La Spezia healthcare is a disaster, but we must not sit down on this observation, but relaunch – he added -, both on the organizational aspects and on the structures front. The Felettino? To my question about the resources for the construction of the work, it was answered that the Region is considering the option of using the state resources for healthcare construction, amounting to 108 million in 2021, to withdraw from the financing. But, if anything, they should be used to let the private sector out, in such a way as not to have to pay them a maxi rent of over € 14 million for 25 and a half years. A fee to which it must be said for honesty that 2-3 million annual maintenance costs also contribute, which are necessary, but how will you find these over 10 million Asl? By cutting services, not hiring, not having suitable equipment. This is how health care is moving towards privatization ”. Still on Felettino, Natale mentioned “the 23.75 million euro lapsed due to the blocking of the first contract. The Region has not renegotiated them for Felettino, but for Galliera, San Martino and Pietra Ligure, a big bullshit ”. On the same wave of the mayor as regards the personnel: “If in Asl5 you run competitions for fixed-term positions and in Massa they make them for permanent positions, it is clear that Massa is more attractive. Today in Asl 5 there is no open-ended competition, except for video terminals ”.

Sharp criticism of health policies at national, regional and provincial level by Dr. Lorenzo Cozzani, family doctor, one of the faces of the Manifesto for local health, the network of associations which for some years has been carrying on its battles and which he has built with a participatory movement of opinion. “In Liguria – he said – the responsibilities lie with those who governed and those who opposed – and in the roles they also alternated -, then from the arrival of Toti a precipice opened towards the private sector. When, on the other hand, as most international studies say, private and public are completely different and the public is much better from every point of view “. Dr. Cozzani also illustrated the idea of ​​the Manifesto on the new hospital: “We propose that we give up the money that private individuals should put in, downsizing the project, imagining a structure with fewer beds and at the same time making the most of the San Bartolomeo di Sarzana , which has always been underused “. From a rethinking of the new hospital and the role of the Sarzanese one, “we could save resources to invest in local health, which is really poor and 95 per cent in private hands”. “On the personal – he began Luca Comiti, provincial secretary CGIL – in Asl5 there is a chronic shortage, because for years in the Region choices have been made to the detriment of our province. Furthermore, over the years the fabric of territorial medicine has been cleared due to the desire to go towards the private sector, a scientifically studied choice; the structures are also on the verge of sustainability, not to mention endless waiting lists and enormous passive mobility. It is necessary to change course with respect to the current objective, which is Lombard health, that is, a private individual who competes greatly with the public. A private individual who, as we have seen, has shown his shortcomings in the face of the pandemic, which the public has taken on, opposing and resisting ”. Among the proposals, “remove the spending limit in the dynamics for hiring personnel, otherwise we risk building structures that will be empty containers”. Finally, the invitation to “network between citizens, associations, parties, trade unions: health has no political color, it belongs to everyone”.

Also present was the provincial secretary Pd, Iacopo Montefiori. “In recent years, the regional government has done nothing to solve the historic shortcomings of the health system and has prepared the ground for the Lombardy model – he said -. The Felettino? If Asl5 will have to pay the rent to the private individual for 25 and a half years, where will he find the resources to announce the recruitment competitions, assuming he wants to ban them? And only with permanent positions can a serious turnover be achieved “. For Montefiori “the situation is very worrying, also for this reason we have sought the availability of Dr. Nardini, who in the health sector has shown absolute authority, to run for mayor in the municipal offices. Of course, the elections will not be simple “. Doctor Nardini, if it goes through, will deal with Mayor Peracchini. “A weak mayor – said Montefiori -, who in recent years has never responded to the numerous appeals on health, primarily from the mayors. A mayor unable to serve the interests of the territory but bowed to those of his political leader, president Toti ”. AND Carlo Canese, at the head of Romito’s Humanitas Public Assistance, underlined that “at San Bartolomeo there are empty wards, Sant’Andrea is in trouble and, more clearly, in our health there is disorganization and lack of personnel. The persistence of critical issues pushes towards private healthcare, also destroying the world of voluntary work, on which the Italian system is heavily based, even if this is not yet recognized “.