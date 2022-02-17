With traps and drones they hunt a huge white shark that killed a swimmer | Univision News Events

Before the helpless gaze of fishermen and golfers who played in fields near the Sydney coast, a great white shark devoured a bather on Monday, in the first such attack in decades on a beach in this Australian city.
This Thursday the local authorities deployed an entire operation with the purpose of catching the gigantic shark that moves through the waters of Sydney.
In addition to mobilizing drones to survey the ocean from the air, authorities set six traps to try to capture the predator.
Police are still in the process of identifying the victim, who died of “catastrophic injuries”, emergency services said.
A rescue helicopter and four ambulances were dispatched at the time of the attack, but the bather’s life could not be saved.
This was the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963.
The objective is to catch the white shark to send it out to sea
“Based on images provided by the population (…) shark biologists believe that the culprit was probably a white shark, of at least 9.84 feet (three meters) longsaid the state Department of Primary Industries.
This department announced the deployment of “six intelligent traps”, which in theory trap the animal and move it out to sea. However, its use is controversial because some animals died before being released.
The attack has shaken the population of eastern Sydney, where water activities are an essential part of everyday life despite the regular presence of whales, rays or sharks.
Up to 13 beaches in the area were closed this Thursday and an ocean swimming competition with 800 participants was postponed.