With two returns, the good news continues in America

America It was endless great news and great results in the last few weeks. After a poor start to the Closure 2022 with Santiago Solari, Fernando Ortiz, his replacement on the bench, managed to recover the hopes of the fans with a solid structure and, mainly, with positive results.

As if the victory against Juárez had not been enough, Tano received another great news at the beginning of the week: for this Friday’s match against Xolos de Tijuana, he could count on Bruno Valdez and Juan Otero. With the presence of the two elements, he would have all his targets available.

Both will be subjected to different observations during these days and there it will be defined if they are in optimal conditions. The Paraguayan defender is very close to returning to the squad after his injury and his suspension on the last day, while the winger also has La Jauría as a target while he continues with his rehabilitation.

When will it be known?

Ortiz will determine on Thursday if the two soccer players will be able to travel and perform at the Caliente Stadium. It should be noted that, in the same way, it has been demonstrated in recent times that it has many variants to fill those positions.

