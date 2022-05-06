Health

Personal hygiene is important to feel good about yourself and among others. Poor cleaning and bad habits could inevitably jeopardize it. One of the most unpleasant sensations for us and for those around us is stinking breath.

Yet, there would still be few Italians who would properly take care of the care of the mouth. The causes of halitosis, in fact, derive first of all from poor prevention measures. It would not only be a question of improper or reduced use of the toothbrush, but of some risk factors that should not be underestimated.

Nutrition and certain physical and psychological conditions would play an important role and could favor the appearance of cavities and tartar. To remedy or avoid the situation we could follow some practical advice.

Diet and good habits for proper oral hygiene

Health experts first suggest brushing your teeth regularly and taking the time to clean effectively. In addition, we should have regular visits and checks to assess the health of the mouth, teeth and gums.

In addition to this, we at home could also help ourselves in some way. When we can’t brush our teeth after meals, we use a bicarbonate product or chew xylitol and sugar-free gum. Or we consume some unsweetened candy to increase salivation, which would counteract the effects of acids.

In general, gummy or viscous foods, which stick to the teeth, should be avoided. We also limit snacks between meals, a couple will be enough. During the snack, we prefer cheese, natural yogurt or fruit to sweeter foods.

With two spoonfuls after meals you could refresh your breath pleasantly and promote digestion in a natural way

To respect the health of the mouth by improving the breath, we decided to propose a healthy and quick recipe like this one. It is a citrus and ginger jelly that with two spoonfuls after meals will also help us digest. Here are the ingredients needed for 4 servings:

  • 600 ml of orange, grapefruit or mandarin juice;
  • 50 g of fresh ginger;
  • 5 mint leaves;
  • 2 tablespoons of honey;
  • 1 lemon zest;
  • ½ bar of agar agar.

We boil 200 ml of water and dissolve the crumbled agar agar. We add the citrus juice and combine mint, honey and grated ginger. Mix everything well and cook for a few more minutes. Once the time has elapsed, let the gelatine cool and serve it in small bowls, garnished with grated lemon zest.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings regarding this article and the author’s responsibilities which can be consulted. HERE”)

