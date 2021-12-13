With Up & Go the Dacia Duster arrives faster

ONLY CHOOSE THE COLOR AND THE ENGINE – To overcome the long waiting times due to delays in the supply of components, which affect all manufacturers, last September Dacia launched the offer linked to the set-up Up & Go. It is a formula that allows customers to purchase one Dacia Duster with complete equipment and the guarantee of fast delivery. The customer simply has to choose the engine and the color of the car which arrives in about 30 days.

TWO VERSIONS – The suv Dacia Duster in the setting up Up & Go it is available both in the 4×2 Eco-G 100 version (petrol and LPG) for 18,850 euros, and in the 4×2 dCi 115 version (with diesel engine) for 20,300 euros. Compared to the Prestige, this set-up adds two options: the multiview camera, which provides four cameras for a perimeter view around the car, and the keyless entry system, which allows access without a key, with a saving of 350 euros compared to the Prestige. with the two options mentioned.

A SUCCESS – About three months after its launch, the Dacia makes an initial assessment of the offer Up & Go, announcing that it has already won 10,000 customers in France, Germany and Italy, where at the end of November it accounted for 35% of Duster’s orders.

