Business

With Up & Go the Dacia Duster arrives faster

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

ONLY CHOOSE THE COLOR AND THE ENGINE – To overcome the long waiting times due to delays in the supply of components, which affect all manufacturers, last September Dacia launched the offer linked to the set-up Up & Go. It is a formula that allows customers to purchase one Dacia Duster with complete equipment and the guarantee of fast delivery. The customer simply has to choose the engine and the color of the car which arrives in about 30 days.

TWO VERSIONS – The suv Dacia Duster in the setting up Up & Go it is available both in the 4×2 Eco-G 100 version (petrol and LPG) for 18,850 euros, and in the 4×2 dCi 115 version (with diesel engine) for 20,300 euros. Compared to the Prestige, this set-up adds two options: the multiview camera, which provides four cameras for a perimeter view around the car, and the keyless entry system, which allows access without a key, with a saving of 350 euros compared to the Prestige. with the two options mentioned.

A SUCCESS – About three months after its launch, the Dacia makes an initial assessment of the offer Up & Go, announcing that it has already won 10,000 customers in France, Germany and Italy, where at the end of November it accounted for 35% of Duster’s orders.

> READ ALSODacia Duster: brighter and more “automatic”

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

400 jobs a stone’s throw from the border – Sanremonews.it

3 weeks ago

The stock exchanges today, November 8, 2021. The lists close mixed. Twitter “instructs” Musk to sell a stake in Tesla, the stock falls

November 8, 2021

Paypal activates the “Pay in 3 installments” service for purchases up to € 2,000. No documents needed

3 weeks ago

BTP Futura 2033, how the first placement day went

November 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button