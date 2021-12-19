«With Venezia as in the derby. No alibi “

Listen to the audio version of the article

D’Aversa press conference: the words of the Sampdoria coach on the eve of the match against Venice – VIDEO

(Francesca Faralli, sent to Bogliasco) – Roberto D’Aversa presents at the press conference the match between Sampdoria and Venice, scheduled for Sunday between the walls of Ferraris. The goal of the Sampdoria is to give course to the excellent victory in Derby della Lanterna against Genoa to climb the rankings and take shelter from the relegation zone. Here are the statements of the Sampdoria coach.

DETERMINATION – «An important and delicate match. We face a team that plays openly. They are very organized. I want maximum determination and commitment. We want to follow up on the performance of the derby, the Coppa Italia and the results ».



VERRE – “As a precaution, Verre did not train to give him some rest since he played on Thursday, the rest of the boys are all available except the usual injured players: Torregrossa, Vieira and Damsgaard”.

SHORT WHILE – «I will do the evaluations on the basis of everything. It was played on Thursday and we had little time to recover. Venezia played two days earlier. A little something can change. The moment when the team is mentally healthy is important. We have to keep making performances and giving continuity. I will send the best performing ones to the field, but I will evaluate them tomorrow ».

FIRST FAN – «I feel Sampdoria because the supporters, the club and all the components have shown solidity. I hope that the atmosphere we breathed in the derby, especially at the tier level, can be had tomorrow too because it is really important ».

EKDAL – «Ekdal trained regularly».

VENICE – «We know the qualities of Venezia. They have important players with a sure prospect. If you give him an open field, he can hurt you. We must show him the utmost respect. Our goal is to give continuity and take other points. We must try to improve this aspect. Regardless of the opponent’s valor I want to see the same attitude of the Derby. If you go out on the pitch with that desire to prevail, to make the result this makes the difference ».

FALCONE AND RAVAGLIA – “Falcone? The goalkeeper is a particular role. He was ready and was good. But there are hierarchies in the role. But at the same time the boy has always trained well. It was not easy to make such a performance. But like him, many others have put me in difficulty. The more players I have who question me the better. Tomorrow we play, Wednesday we are in Rome, there will be room for everyone. The role of the goalkeeper remember that it is particular, there are hierarchies established at the beginning of the year. Ravaglia? He is a fundamental boy. You see him in everyday training, in how he encourages the team, often his voice is heard more than mine. He is really excited to be part of Sampdoria. I have often preferred to have him on the bench over others for his role in the team. All the boys are putting me in difficulty, Ciervo, Askildsen, Dragusin and Ferrari ».

GOAL AGAINST VENICE – «I had missed this detail that I scored with Venice with Sampdoria. There we won at home though. That year I arrived there in January and the public was pushing us. Apart from the Pescara match, we all won the others. I want those feelings and emotions back, they are important. The doctor advised me to have the team go under the steps to breathe that atmosphere. “

CIERVO – «He is a young boy who has to think about what he can do better. It’s up to him to show how ready he is for the category or if it takes even longer. It is a path of growth. You shouldn’t give it too much responsibility. He had a good race but he can certainly do better ».

MENTAL ASPECT – «We don’t have a mental coach. But I wouldn’t be against it. What has been done now is thanks to the guys and our staff. If the team has achieved results and must continue to do them without feeling satisfied because the euphoria does not lead you to face the matches with the right mind, it is because the boys have been good at compacting themselves also thanks to the environment ».

DAMSGAARD – «Damsgaard has been missing for a very long time. I’m sorry for him. We have demonstrated our presence to him. I never talk about the injured in order not to create alibis for them. We have often had problems because there were no boys. But those who go on the field can determine the result ».