With Venezuelan migration, the US is getting a taste of its own medicine

the chapter of not so ambiguous which premiered this Monday afternoon on the agency’s social networks VenezuelaNews is dedicated to Venezuelan migration, so in vogue these days. The space hosted by humorist and communicator Jorge Vásquez, better known as Topocho show, analyzes that those who migrate lately are not an outpost of overly prepared Venezuelans.

However, he says that if any compatriot wanted to feel ashamed about it, he better feel it first for the degrading and unjust political, economic and social system that prevails in the United States, one of the destinations that this migration paradoxically chooses.

He also commented that the fact that this group of Venezuelans has been marginalized from the educational system and has had to leave the country It is the responsibility of the USAeither because of the blockade or because of its manipulative media campaign that stimulated this process.

More that represents you or not

«The migration of the last months in the country, more than it represents or not, honestly it is not the best prepared. Very low-income, without education or trades, from the poorest sectors of the country. And although it cannot be generalized that everyone who comes from a low social stratum will be a criminal, there is a tangible reality. Abroad if you do not have a way to support yourself because of your skills in intellectual or labor knowledge, you will fall practically into what is criticized on social networks at the moment»he opined.

«But how is it possible that now New York is full of this little bit of thugs and ‘tukys’? But the American dream is far from what you see in movies».

For example, add, “The poorest neighborhoods of the world power (USA) are full of zombie drug addicts, families living in tents, entire towns submerged in violence and cities that were once an economic model, are now neglected and forgotten by their rulers”.

“If you denigrate the Venezuelan, who because he is ‘poorly spoken and uneducated’ does not represent you, look him in the face the American dream. That is not so pretty on all fronts. And it is not the elite that you defend in networks, they only make you look like an outcast. Unless thugs in Venezuela, a spoonful of their own medicine for the United. For so many years of war and economic blockade»ends.

Related