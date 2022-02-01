with which ATECO code do you access the supports?

Non-repayable contributions 2022 for trade In the Sostegni decree ter: prevalent activity linked to a specific one ATECO code present in the list of those admitted, reduction in turnover equal to 30 percent e revenues of up to two million euros in 2019 they are the main ones requirements to be respected to obtain refreshments.

The latest emergency measure introduces a series of targeted aid for the sectors most affected by the pandemic.

In addition to confirming and strengthening existing measures, the text also provides for the introduction of new tools.

The fund for the relaunch of retail trade economic activities established at Ministry of Economic Development is one of them. And for 2022 they are made available 200 million euros.

In any case, you will have to wait for the MISE instructions and theauthorization of the measure by the EU Commission.

Non-repayable contributions 2022 for trade: aid based on the ATECO code in the Sostegni ter Decree

The amounts of the non-repayable contributions for the retail trade activities will be calculated according to the percentage mechanism, differentiated according to the volume of revenues up to a maximum of two million, applied to the losses incurred.

At the difference between the average monthly amount of revenues relating to the 2021 tax period and the average monthly amount of the same revenues relating to the 2019 tax period, one of the following percentages will be applied.

Percentage Revenues for 2019 60 percent Up to 400,000 euros 50 percent From 400,000 to one million euros 40 percent From 1 to 2 million euros

The Decree n. 4 of 2022, published in the Official Gazette on January 27, specifies:

“For the purposes of quantifying the contribution pursuant to paragraph 5, the revenues referred to inArticle 85, paragraph 1, letters a) and b) of the Consolidated Income Tax Act approved by decree of the President of the Republic 22 December 1986, n. 917 “.

Also in this case, as has happened several times in the past, to check the actual value of the aid disbursed it will be necessary to wait for the submission of applications by all aspiring beneficiaries.

The text of the Sostegni ter Decree reads:

“If the financial endowment referred to in paragraph 1 is not sufficient to satisfy the request for relief referring to all eligible applications, after the deadline for submitting the same, the Ministry of Economic Development reduce the contribution proportionally on the basis of the financial resources available and the number of admissible applications received, taking into account the different bands of revenues provided for in paragraph 5 “.

Non-repayable contributions 2022 for trade: with which ATECO code can you access the supports?

To regulate access to non-repayable contributions for the businesses which they carry out mainly retail trade activities is thearticle 2 of Legislative Decree no. 4 of 2022.

As has already happened several times since the beginning of the pandemic, the audience of beneficiaries is defined on the basis of specific ATECO Codes.

The codes indicated by the Decree are shown in the table.

ATECO code and ATECO code groups Type of trade 47.19 Retail trade in other non-specialized stores 47.30 Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores 47.43 Trade to the detail of audio and video equipments in specialized exercises 47.5 Commerce to the detail of other products for domestic use in specialized exercises 47.6 Commerce to the detail of cultural and recreational articles in specialized exercises 47.71 Commerce to the detail of articles of clothing in specialized exercises 47.72 Commerce to the detail of calzature and articles in skin in specialized exercises 47.75 Commerce to the detail of cosmetics, of articles of perfumery and of herbalist’s shop in specialized exercises 47.76 Commerce to the detail of flowers, plants, seeds, fertilizers, domestic animals and foods for domestic animals in specialized exercises 47.77 Retail sale of watches and jewelery in specialized stores 47.78 Retail sale of other products (excluding second-hand products) in specialized stores 47.79 Sale to the detail of second hand articles in shops 47.82 Commerce to the detail ambulante of textile paints, clothing and calzature 47.89 Commerce to the detail ambulante of other products 47.99 Other retail trade outside of shops, stalls or markets

Carrying out a activity classified according to a specific ATECO code he is alone one of the requirements to be respected to obtain the aid of the Sostegni ter decree.

Non-repayable contributions 2022 for trade: in addition to the ATECO code, the other access requirements

To access the non-repayable contributions which will be managed by Ministry of Economic Development retail businesses must meet the following features:

have recorded an amount of revenues referring to 2019 not exceeding 2 million euros ;

; having undergone a reduction in turnover in 2021 equal to at least 30 percent compared to 2019;

equal to at least 30 percent compared to 2019; to have legal or operational headquarters in the territory of the State;

in the territory of the State; be duly constituted, registered and active in Business Register in one of the activities eligible for support;

in one of the activities eligible for support; don’t be in voluntary liquidation or subjected to bankruptcy proceedings for liquidation purposes;

or subjected to bankruptcy proceedings for liquidation purposes; don’t be already in difficulty as of 31 December 2019 , a rule that does not apply to the exceptions provided for by the European reference framework on state aid;

, a rule that does not apply to the exceptions provided for by the European reference framework on state aid; not be the recipients of disqualification sanctions pursuant toarticle 9, paragraph 2, letter d), of the legislative decree 8 June 2001, n. 231.

The activities that meet all the required requirements must wait for the instructions from the Ministry of Economic Development in order to present application for access to non-repayable contributions 2022.

With a measure ad hoc, therefore, it will be the MISE and not the Revenue Agency to provide all the information to follow.

In any case, in order to proceed with the disbursement of the sums, it will also have to arrive authorization from the European Commission, called to comment on this new and further formula of State Aid.