with whom does the model and actress share her life?

This is how she became the mentor of the ready-to-wear brand Forever 21. She also posed for several other magazines and clothing brands. At the same time, Kendall Jenner appears on the screens. Today known to the general public, his fans would like to know a little about his love life. Then carefully read the content of this article to get an idea of ​​​​the companion of actress and model Kendall Jenner.

Who is Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend

Model and actress Kendall Jenner is very tight-lipped about her private life and often refuses to post and talk about the man who holds her heart. Despite her strong discretion, we still know that she has had several love stories. According to the site elle.fr, Kendall Jenner is currently in a relationship with a certain Devin Booker. This relationship started in June 2020 was formalized in June 2021. The two lovers live very happily and offer escapades in order to safeguard their relationship.

What do we know about Devin Booker, the companion of Kendall Jenner?

Devin Booker is an American basketball player. He was born on October 30, 1996 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He plays as a fullback for the Phoenix Suns team. The professional life of the latter is only successful. As for his current sentimental life, it is also perfect. For our colleagues from the Here site, Devin Booker is the companion of Kendall Jenner. The two lovers have been spinning the perfect love for years already. They no longer fail to appear to the general public. Once a close friend of Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker has become her darling. The model’s heart is therefore no longer to be taken.

