“With whom I do threesomes”. The latest red light madness – Libero Quotidiano

Nita Marie

The latest red light madness of Nita Marie, star of Onlyfans, it is the “threesome with God”. A phrase that the 45-year-old woman, who declares herself a Christian and lives in Colorado, said in an interview with This Morning. Nita, according to reports from Dagospia, claims that it was God who asked her to start an account on OnlyFans to reach “lonely” people. After seven years of chastity, “I rediscovered my sexuality” and has since started posting half-naked photos online. “I was just doing photo shoots for my self-esteem.”

“Of course most Christians want to do what is right in God’s eyes, so there was a small moral conflict. But the answers that kept coming to my head were two: the first was that God wanted me to celebrate my body and love my body “, Nita continues,” the second was that there are many people who do not know God. there are many women in the adult modeling community who have been shunned by the church, I want to be a positive person. “

Nita added that God is so involved in her sexuality that he even wants him to join her and her husband in the bedroom every night. “I know it’s funny when you say you have a threesome with God, but it’s really just about invite God into the bedroom. I invited God to be a part of everything, including my sex life. “And again:” I am much more open with my husband when God is there. “

