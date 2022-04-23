With Will Smith in rehab, Jada stood up for the family: “We focused on deep healing”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith would be so estranged that a multi-million dollar divorce is already rumored Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Will Smith’s path from the slap he gave Chris Rock at the Oscars It has been tortuous, full of bad news, decisions, rumors and leaked information that have it on the verge of collapse.

His last appearance in the media was at the beginning of April in a magazine to report that resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciencesin charge of celebrating the delivery of the statuettes to the best of the seventh art.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards were shocking, painful and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, everyone in attendance and the global public at home.”

His next move was to check into a lavish rehab retreat, according to Clemmie Moodie, for the magazine The Sunthen everything around the event left him with terrible stress.

Will Smith would currently be in a millionaire rehabilitation center Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A source reported that the public reaction hit hard at the personality of Smith, who won the award for Best Actor for his role in king richard. He added that it is a “high end retreat used by the rich and famous”. So far, his location has not been revealed.

“He will do a lot of soul-searching and figure out how he can move on,” were the source’s final statements, after, came a silence from the actor that has lasted for more than 20 days.

In the process, the Academy decided to apply a harsh sanction to the actor. Will Smith will not be able to present you within the ceremony for the next 10 years due to the slap he gave to comedian Chris Rock in the last edition.

Jada Pinkett was the one who recently stood up for Will Smith and his children, through the premiere of a new season of your show Red Table Talks Broadcast on Facebook Watch.

Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about her family’s situation after the violence at the Oscar Awards (Photo: Red Table Talks)

As soon as the show of the actor’s wife began, a message appeared on the black screen to make it clear that it is not and will not be the space where people can find out about the life of her family after her husband’s slap and probably gave clues from Smith’s rehab.

“Considering everything that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has focused on deep healing,” could be read in a first paragraph.

“We will continue to offer powerful, inspiring and healing testimonials like that of our incredibly impressive first guest,” they concluded, before giving way to the broadcast.

But the marriage might not be as good as that message made it appear. According to the magazine HeatUK, scandal caused much more tension between the twoin the middle of a marriage that already brought various problems.

They predicted that their marriage could culminate in one of the strongest divorce proceedings in the history of the show Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

In addition, their source reported that they barely speak, so the rumors of a divorce are getting stronger and they predicted, “It could be one of the ugliest divorces in show business history, even dragging on longer than Angelina and Brad’s.”

The foregoing, since Will Smith accumulates a form of approximately 350 million dollars, the same to which Jada would be entitled to at least half, according to California Law, journalist Niamh Shackleton argued.

