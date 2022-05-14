With “Yes you Can”, Francisca Lachapel lost 40 pounds for her wedding with Francesco Zampogna

Alejandro Chaban has confessed that for his wedding, Francesca Lachapel He lost 40 pounds and he did it with the help of “Yes you Can”. A few days ago, the host of Despierta América married Francesco Zampogna and she looked sensational. The day before she walked in front of her guests in a metallic red suit that made her stand out and for the wedding she wore a dreamy white dress.

About this in an interview with Mezcaliente, the businessman said: “with Francesca And all the people who work with me always tell them to set a goal for the short, medium and long term, because many times if we put it, I want to lose a hundred pounds in a week! we get frustrated because it’s not going to be real and we’re not going to make it.”

On how this process of losing weight works, Chabán added: “The second thing is that it is a process that combines healthy nutrition with exercise, movement, with nutritional supplements and also a bit of the success mentality that has to be present. ”.

In addition: “There has to be a change of attitude, a change of mentality to be able to face that and I think that Fran did it very well, because she herself sat down to make an appointment of ‘ok, this time why am I doing it, what is my reward, what do I need, what do I want”.

