With you 15-year-olds, we adults are like asshole boyfriends

The beauty of being interested in the present but very lazy is that the doubts you ask yourself and the studies you think should be done sooner or later someone else does, and you can just nod without having to work.

In the last two years – that is, since the time spent on Instagram has increased due to seclusion: remember when, at the beginning of the pandemic, Instagram was more direct than bread at home? – I have often reflected on how looking at us perpetually changed our brains. (“Ours” is an overextended ego: from winter 2020 until now, I managed to do only two Instagram direct and no more than five Zooms; but, as they say about Baci Perugina, nothing of what is human is alien to me , and therefore, if looking into the phone screen is a problem of my contemporary humanity, I will treat it as if it were mine).

Suddenly it was Las Vegas. We all lived in houses lined with mirrors: if you have a screen in front of you where there are those you talk to but you are there too, will you manage not to look at your image all the time? I spent my few Zooms looking discouraged at my hair, unnecessarily styled by hairdressers who came illegally at home, and always fell miserably a minute before the broadcast. I am the least interested in my appearance among women I know, but I am if you don’t put a mirror in front of me: if I see myself in the monitor, how the hell can I not notice what I look like?

I asked some influencers what the fact of always having to be presentable, always photogenic, always ready to shoot did to their brains (camera ready, they say in that less fossilized language than ours). They were the wrong people to ask: for them that was normal; it was the lives of us others who until then had posted the photo of the pizza on Instagram, to be turned upside down.

It’s not normal, I told myself. Someone has to study this shift in perception, I told myself. Luckily Haidt has arrived.

Jonathan Haidt is a social psychologist, but above all he is the co-author of the book that you can’t miss if you want to understand something of the stray time we live in, “The Coddling of the American Mind“.

She has now published a lengthy study, in Atlantic, on the influence of social media on little girls’ self-perception, and subsequent depression and other pathologies of the psyche.

The forty-nine-year-old me sees herself on the screen, thinks «she kills that ciofeca», thinks «luckily they don’t pay me to be decorative», and the problem is solved by itself; the fifteen-year-old me was just fifteen – one who, if it’s not decorative, what else is it for? Have interesting opinions on Wittgenstein? – and luckily it was not projected into the world, otherwise her reaction to discovering that her image was not what she believed would be as balanced as that of Sandrelli when it turns out ridiculous in the newsreel, in that scene of “I knew her well”. (If you have never seen “I knew her well”, stop reading and immediately fix it, it’s on RaiPlay and Prime).

Since Haidt is a serious person, he makes the objections himself.

Of course, it may be that the worst collective state of the adolescent psyche is the result of a period in which everything, even a moody afternoon, is “mental health”; However, the data say that between 2010 (the year in which Instagram arrived in our lives) and 2014, in the United States, the admissions of preteens who cut themselves or attempted suicide doubled.

It could be that the anguish is due to the post-2008 economic crisis, but why should teenage girls be the most affected by such a malaise?

Haidt says that if you put a cell phone in the hand of a young male of the species, he will likely use it for a video game, not to check which filter gives him the best cheekbones. I’m not so sure. I see males everywhere spending time checking which of their three-quarter cuts is more photogenic. My hairdresser, in his early twenties from the provinces, sends selfies to his mother six hundred kilometers away; only when she confirms that they have turned out well, does he snap. Every morning. With filters, effects, and hair that I can’t distinguish between one photo and another (which makes him very nervous: I’m a customer who doesn’t give satisfaction).

Like the editor of this (evidently hegemon) newspaper (all this irony will obviously be lost), Haidt asks that politics regulate all this. But it is not possible: even if the United States of America abolished Instagram, by now we have learned that no Lindbergh or other professional will make us as beautiful as the self-timer of us, others who know our defects and how to hide them. It is the phone camera, the culprit, not the platform on which we pour the products.

One thing Haidt doesn’t say, and it’s something I think instead: it’s our fault. Of us adults. That we put in the hands of people who have not yet finished forming the brain an instrument that allows the perpetual control of their own image, and we bombard it with contradictory messages. Beauty is not important. Everyone is beautiful in their own way. You are fine as you are.

We look like those boyfriends assholes who first mistreat you then tell you that they love you so much. And, if there’s one thing you only learn as an adult (and not all adults either, poor us), it’s the facts that matter, not the words. That the boyfriend who loves you only in words must be dumped. That Bella Hadid crying in the foreground on Instagram is still more attractive than you, even if she shows off the most photogenic of smiles and the most selected of filters and the most motivational of body positivity.

We have you, dear fifteen-year-old imaginary but very real that you are not reading me, sold the illusion that you can be with a camera in your face all day without worrying about enlarged pores, that under your photos people have to comment “how smart you are, what an interesting speech “, because beauty is all you have and all that we urge you to expose, but it is also what we teach you to repeat is not important. We are criminals.

Excuse us.