with your hands, with your feet- Corriere.it

Until yesterday he was treated as a high altitude bowler, a pastime for sedentary people and a pretext for liberating jokes: Go curling! Oh, you’d be bad at curling too! After the gold medal in the hundred meters, we just have to win the curling one. Here she is, at the neck of a couple where it is immediately clear who is in charge of her. Stefania and Amos, two in their twenties, and this is already the first blow to prejudice. You can be young and fall in love with a sport that looks like a game for the elderly, but it is not, because the curling ball is called a “stone”, not by chance: it weighs over eighteen kilos and to be able to push it without losing balance you need to have thighs of steel, forged by grueling series of squats. And it’s not enough to move it well, if you don’t dance in front of it, frantically sweeping the ice to keep it from losing speed. He slips and falls all the time, so much so that in the end he is bruised. Other than a joke. The real sport curling for real athletes with a certain propensity for martyrdom. The Olympic victory gives him an aura of sacredness that immediately elevates him to general consideration. From today no one will allow himself to make jokes about curling. The downside is that politicians in the hunt for “likes” have suddenly found themselves big fans of curling. Salvini, for example, says he has always followed him, but, judging by him how he slips, it would not seem that he has learned much.

