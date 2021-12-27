“With Zaniolo and Scamacca we can win the World Cup”

“We will be there because we are strong. Because we were the best team in the European Championships, because we deservedly won, because we have lost only once in the last three years, when there are ten of us left, almost never risking losing the other games. ” Roberto Mancini, ct ofItaly, in an interview with The Gazzetta dello Sport, on the possibility of qualifying for the Azzurri ai World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“Zaniolo he can give a lot, to Rome and to the national team. It all depends on him: on his physical condition and on the continuity of play that he will be able to demonstrate “, he added.” In these three years we have had the guarantee of Immobile and Belotti and many young people who are growing, of good quality. Lately, yes, many are doing well. Scamacca for example, he has everything to become a complete center forward. He scores in every way: from the head, from the foot, from near, from afar, he has physique and technique. At the last meeting I talked to him at length and explained to him where he can go with his potential. The same goes for Zaniolo: it all depends on him. From the continuity that it will be able to find. He’s young, he has to play a lot. From here to the playoffs he has three months ahead and three months, for a boy, that’s a lot. He can still grow a lot “, he explained. On the future in case of non-qualification he concluded:” I don’t think about it. I think we will win the World Cup “.

