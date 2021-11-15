Withdrawal at the ATM, a new commission system arrives: that’s what changes

Cards ATM the commission system changes. While the government to combat tax evasion lowers the cash payment threshold again to € 1,000 since January, the company that manages the payment and withdrawal cards has asked the Antitrust to revolutionize the commission mechanism.

Today the Bancomat service is based on an interchange fee of 49 euro cents that the bank issuing the card recognizes to the institution that owns the automatic teller machine (ATM) where every single withdrawal is made. Then each user paid an additional variable commission based on the provisions of the contract with the bank that accepted the card. However, some institutions, such as online ones, allow you to make free withdrawals anywhere above a certain threshold (usually 100 euros).

In recent months, the company that manages the ATM has presented a project to the Antitrust which instead provides that each bank will decide independently how much to charge for each request for cash and that the commission will be made known when the withdrawal is authorized. Costs will therefore vary (even if a maximum ceiling will be established) based on the branch chosen and could in theory be even higher, but it will depend on the commercial choices of each bank.

Before the new system becomes operational, however, the project must be approved by the Antitrust which has time to examine it until next April. The market control authority must in fact assess whether the changes to the commission system may constitute an agreement “capable of restricting or distorting competition”.

