Withdrawal costs, crazy ATMs: they cost a lot

Should you trust ATMs? Withdrawing money is almost becoming an expense due to the high costs.

We have every right to worry about withdrawal costs, which seem to be increasing more and more. In fact, it is not denied that the Spa ATM can raise the costs of services even more. Not a good step, after the one made to the opposite, which however rehabilitates the crafty, thanks to payments with cards and ATMs.

At least for now, many banks give the possibility to those who withdraw, not to add costs for the service, but the idea that beyond the amount withdrawn, a tax will be proposed practically for every movement, seems to be taking hold consistently.

How much an ATM withdrawal cost us today

The customer must always be informed by the bank on what may be any rate changes on any type of movement, obviously, including the withdrawal. If the Antitrust did not refuse the latest request from Bancomat Spa, it would be every single bank that would decide on the control and costs for its ATM counters. A continuous change, especially for the customers of some banks who are already adapting to some changes.

In any case, we could soon see an increase in service rates as never before, because the banks themselves would decide the price. Almost like a market, but here we only buy our levy. Online banks and small bankswould thus be penalized most of all.

But be careful, because it is not certain that even if the Antitrust accepted these requests, the danger for those who use ATMs would not be very high. This is because you are thinking of imposing a maximum threshold of 1.50 euros, to be applied to the withdrawal. This limit, however, at that point would be reviewed every 12 months and not 24 as is the case now. But there is also another scenario and that is that the Antitrust authorizes the investigation but requires technical times for the implementation of the increases on ATM services. This would then take 12-18 months.