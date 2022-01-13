“Withdrawal not available” at the ATM: what happens

How many times does it happen that you are in urgent need of cash and you go in a hurry to any one ATM counter, even if it does not belong to the bank where you have the current account. This can happen at any time, especially when the credit institution is closed. It is precisely in these moments that, often, after inserting the ATM card in the appropriate slot and typing the pin, an unsettling wording appears on the screen: “Withdrawal not available”. In that moment the user seems to collapse the world on him; is aware that the money on the Bank account they are there, but he can’t understand why he can’t withdraw. But what happens when the ATM does not dispense money? There are usually three causes of the problem, which we list below.

Exceeding the daily withdrawal limit

All card holders ATM they know that they can withdraw up to a certain amount of cash from the various branches. This limit is included in the contract stipulated with the individual credit institution and varies from bank to bank. Usually, the daily ceilings to be respected do not exceed 500 euros. Therefore, the reason that arouses least concern is precisely this: absent-mindedly the ceiling provided for in the agreement has been exceeded and one simply has to wait until the next day to make a new withdrawal. But the cause isn’t always so painless.

Cloned ATM card

But as laleggeperutti.it recalls, it may happen that despite the fact that you are sure you have not carried out any transactions at the ATM counter that day, the words “Withdrawal not available” still appear. In this case it is important to immediately check the status of your current account, asking for information at the bank or, if it is closed, by connecting to the Internet portal. The ATM card may have been cloned and someone else may have made the withdrawal instead of the current account holder. If you find yourself with less money on deposit, you must ask the bank to block the ATM and it must be done complaint to the carabinieri or the police.

Inability to withdraw due to breakdowns at the ATM

The causes of non-withdrawal should not be excluded technical issue at the ATM, which may be under maintenance. In this case, just look for another counter and check if the withdrawal is possible. If this is not possible then it is almost certainly one of the reasons we have listed above.