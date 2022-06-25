Withdrawal of the right to abortion in the United States: Nolwenn Leroy, Pierre Niney, Kendall Jenner… the anger of the stars

This Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States annulled the decree which guaranteed the right to abortion throughout the territory. A decision that scandalized the stars, both across the Atlantic and in France.

It is a decision that will go down in history. In good ? Many disagree. In a historic about-face, the Supreme Court of the United States buried this Friday, June 24, the Roe v. Wade who, for nearly half a century, guaranteed the right of American women to have an abortion in all states of the country. The reactions rain, between amazement and rejoicing according to the camps. United States President Joe Biden called it a “tragic mistake” and the result of a “extremist ideology.

“The health and lives of the women of this country are now in danger”hammered the successor of Donald Trump in a solemn address, lamenting a “sad day” for America, which figures “exceptional” in the world. Immediately, he called for continue the fight in a way “peaceful” and to defend”at the polls” the right to abortion. A call heard by many celebrities, who did not hesitate to mobilize their communities.

The whole world reacts with sadness

Outraged by this sadly historic decision of the Supreme Court, dozens of celebrities took to their social networks to express their fear. This is particularly the case of superstars Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, who did not hide being upset. “Disturbing… Disappointing… Devastating…“, wrote the little sister of Kim Kardashian in her Instagram story. other stars, like singer Selena Gomez, couldn’t think of better words than Michelle Obama, the country’s former First Lady.

“My heart is broken for the people of this country who have just lost the basic right to make informed decisions about their own body“, wrote the wife of Barack Obama, also outraged by this historic turning point. But in France too, the news aroused the amazement of people, such as those of actors Pierre Niney, Tom Leeb and Aurélie Pons, singers Amel Bent, Louane and Nolwenn Leroy or the sportsman Yannick Noah Proof that the decision of the Supreme Court has provoked a shock wave through the whole world…

