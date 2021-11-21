Withdrawal without ATM: what changes at the post office

An important novelty arrives to meet the needs of increasingly digitized customers and a greater demand for security. In this sense Italian post has launched a new service for withdrawing cash from around 7,000 Postamat ATMs in our country. The purpose is to be able to withdraw money cash using your smartphone (instead of your card) with a few simple steps. The new “cardless” service – which supports but does not replace traditional withdrawal methods – is as useful as it is safe: on the one hand, it meets those who need cash and have no wallet; on the other hand, it minimizes contact with the ATM keypad.

How does it work

In short, the new functionality has also been studied in consideration of the rules of common sense to fight the pandemic that is taking hold again in our country. Hence the particularity of reducing contact with the ATM keypad as much as possible to prevent it from being a vehicle for contagion. But how does the new Poste Italiane service work specifically? To withdraw cash even without a prepaid or Postepay debit card, the customer will have to briefly follow five main steps.

First of all you will need to access thePostepay app or BancoPosta and select the item “Withdrawal without card”. Then it will be necessary to select button 9 on the ATM keypad to see the QR Code appear on the screen. The next step involves framing the QR Code and choosing the instrument from which to withdraw money from the list: it should be clarified that all Postepay prepaid or debit cards are enabled for the service. At that point all that remains is to choose the amount to withdraw and finally confirm the operation by entering the personal Poste ID code (also in fingerprint mode with fingerprint). The customer can withdraw the cash and obtain the receipt in the App bulletin board or, according to your needs, request the paper one.

Postamat ATMs

The approximately 7 thousand branches automatic machines of the Italian Post Office, also installed in the smallest municipalities throughout the country, are available seven days a week and 24 hours a day. The ATM can be used by BancoPosta account holders who hold Postamat-Maestro cards, credit from the major international circuits and from Postepay card holders.

The ATM Postamat they have four important functions: cash withdrawal in “cardless” or traditional mode; queries on the balance and the list of movements; telephone and Postepay card top-ups; the payment of the main utilities and postal current account slips.