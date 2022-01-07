withdrawals have pushed the crypto towards historical lows

Despite the difficult situation that Bitcoin is facing these days, there are many users interested in buying the crypto. This is bringing the reserves of Bitcoin at an all-time low on exchange. So it seems that the new year has started well according to the interest thermometer. A good opportunity to invest in the queen of cryptocurrencies by taking advantage of the experience and simplicity of eToro, the world leader in social trading.

Bitcoin and the balances at the beginning of the year

It almost seems like a parody of the winter sales that have just started in these days. In fact, even in the world of cryptocurrencies the theme is felt precisely because of the request for Bitcoin which is bringing the reserves of some exchanges to the limit. A topic that is close to the heart of many and that is causing many others to discuss.

Following some analysts it is difficult to understand a clear situation especially by comparing the data of the various platforms. In fact, by including some the trend it can change in an important way, precisely because it is certain exchange they experienced an overall decline in reserves in December.

Even the analyst David Puell he expressed himself on his particular vision with respect to the market trend that we should expect. After pointing out how Bitcoin’s positive sentiment and generally relaxed trend in 2021 drove retail investors and related “FOMO” away, Puell said:

I think all of this is healthy in the long run. The market will be managed more by institutional players, especially in price movements month by month, with some profit taking by early adopters, with a much smaller role by retail investors.

The crypto queen will grow

There are also several indicators that lead to think how Bitcoin will grow in the first quarter of 2022. For example the fact that many major companies like Visa they are doing a lot in this area. Furthermore, cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly common for users to use and consume. Just think of Airbnb which plans to include crypto payment support on its platform.

That is why this can be an opportunity for invest in Bitcoin choosing one of the best platforms to date. With eToro you will have everything you need in assistance, competence, professionalism and safety to trade.