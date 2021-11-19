Withdrawing without a credit card is now possible: it’s easy and safe

How to withdraw without a card at the ATM. It is a very simple operation and which now makes things much easier for us.

Withdraw without paper, it became a reality. We can go to an ATM and take the money from our account that we need at that moment to carry out an action that requires money even if we do not have a credit card with us.

This has spread abroad but now cardless payments are something that can also be used here in Italy. For example, it is possible to withdraw without a card thanks to Intesa San Paolo or Banco BPM. What will be essential to have is a smartphone.

In fact, through our mobile phone, by consulting the official app of the bank you rely on and with which you have a current account, you can type in the desired amount and withdraw without a credit card, comfortably.

Withdraw without paper, now you can

Going into more detail, each ATM has a QR code which must be scanned with the appropriate reader normally present on any mobile phone. Through this, a direct bridge will be established between the withdrawal counter and our smartphone.

After having entered the pin or after having scanned our fingerprint, here we can then proceed with the withdrawal. This is available at Intesa Sanpaolo fast cash desks but not at those with assistance.

In any case, it is something really comfortable and that helps to implement our security. In fact, we can even leave our credit card at home. They also increase the barriers to defend us from malicious people who have devised new and terribly subtle methods to try to steal our pins and be able to duplicate what are our cards.

Precisely this aspect was the focus of a specific university study carried out by some researchers from the University of Padua.