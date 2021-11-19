Business

Withdrawing without a credit card is now possible: it’s easy and safe

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read

How to withdraw without a card at the ATM. It is a very simple operation and which now makes things much easier for us.

How to withdraw without an ATM
Withdraw without an ATM as you do Photos from the web

Withdraw without paper, it became a reality. We can go to an ATM and take the money from our account that we need at that moment to carry out an action that requires money even if we do not have a credit card with us.

This has spread abroad but now cardless payments are something that can also be used here in Italy. For example, it is possible to withdraw without a card thanks to Intesa San Paolo or Banco BPM. What will be essential to have is a smartphone.

In fact, through our mobile phone, by consulting the official app of the bank you rely on and with which you have a current account, you can type in the desired amount and withdraw without a credit card, comfortably.

Withdraw without paper, now you can

Photos from the web

Going into more detail, each ATM has a QR code which must be scanned with the appropriate reader normally present on any mobile phone. Through this, a direct bridge will be established between the withdrawal counter and our smartphone.

After having entered the pin or after having scanned our fingerprint, here we can then proceed with the withdrawal. This is available at Intesa Sanpaolo fast cash desks but not at those with assistance.

You may also be interested in: Single universal check, how much you can get and how to apply

In any case, it is something really comfortable and that helps to implement our security. In fact, we can even leave our credit card at home. They also increase the barriers to defend us from malicious people who have devised new and terribly subtle methods to try to steal our pins and be able to duplicate what are our cards.

You may also be interested in: Increases electricity and gas, with the other increases it is stinged by almost a thousand euros

You may also be interested in: Joint account, who has to pay after the separation: the answers

Precisely this aspect was the focus of a specific university study carried out by some researchers from the University of Padua.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

FLOKI is scary in London

4 days ago

Messina. 42 ex Gicap supermarkets move to Ergon and Ard Discount – Tempo Stretto are back

2 weeks ago

“This is the first time since 2009” – Corriere.it

3 days ago

the details of Goal 65

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button