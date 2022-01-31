withdrawn by the Ministry of Health [FOTO]

It is a health alert throughout Italy for a rice Coop which was withdrawn in the last few hours from Ministry of Health. The notice was posted on the Ministry’s official website a few hours ago and the news is already making its way around the web. In fact, it appears from some initial analyzes that this rice he would not have indicated some ingredients on the label and for this reason it could be very dangerous for those suffering from particular allergies.

Specifically, according to what we read in the sheet relating to the food recall, it seems that the Carnaroli rice Coop also present some soy in it and the latter would not have been listed among the ingrediants. For this reason the Ministry of Health has arranged for the immediate recall of this product.

In particular, the lot was withdrawn 13/11/22 and the producer is “Grandi Riso SPA” with plant in Pontelangorino (FE). The withdrawn product is presented in 1kg packs in vacuum bags and also has a case.

As we have already pointed out the reason for the recall it is the possible presence of allergen that has not been reported on the label. We are talking, in fact, of the soy which could cause serious health problems for those who are allergic.

In the event that you have this product, we advise you to bring it back to the store where it was purchased so as to also notify the managers of the supermarket for the health and well-being of their customers.



