Withdrawn drug equivalent to cardioaspirin, dangerous to health

Aifa has withdrawn as a precaution some batches of a drug equivalent to cardioaspirin, the reason.

The Italian Medicines Agency has provided for the withdraw of 20 batches of Sandoz acetylsalicylic acid, a drug equivalent to caridioaspirin. The reason is due to the out-of-specification results, that is to the discrepancy of these batches affected by the withdrawal which are extremely dangerous for those suffering from thrombosis.

Following a report by the manufacturer of the drug equivalent to cardioaspirin Sandoz Spa, Aifa has decided to take severe measures. First of all, the immediate withdrawal of 20 lots of out-of-specification drug and dangerous to health. Cardioaspirin is mainly used for those suffering from thrombosis, as the product contains substances that thin the blood. The discrepancy of these batches implies complications, especially in the most vulnerable subjects suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

For this reason, it is recommended to do not consume the drug and to bring it back to the reference pharmacy. Following a sample test, Aifa in fact found out-of-specification results regarding these 20 batches subsequently withdrawn.

All drug batches affected by the recall

As pointed out by the Italian Medicines Agency, cardioaspirin is a product that has the main function of helping to give more fluidity to the blood. It is therefore mainly suitable for those suffering from cardiovascular diseases, such as thrombosis, or for those who take some clotting drugs. However, the 20 batches of drug equivalent to cardioaspirin withdrawn show discrepancies and should therefore not be consumed. Let’s see what they are:

042200016 lot KL7663 with expiry 30.11.2021

lot KN8048 with expiry 31.12.2021

Aic drug 042200016 lot KN8911 with expiration 31.12.2021

Product 042200016 lot KN8912 with expiration 31.12.2021

Aic 042200016 lot KR1166 with expiry 31.01.2022

Lot KT4463 with expiry 31.03.2022

AIC 042200016 lot KT4464 ​​with expiry 31.03.2022

Drug No. KT4465 with expiry 31.03.2022

Lot n. 042200016 lot KT9817 with expiry 31.03.2022

042200016 lot KU1379 with expiry 31.03.2022

Lot KU1666 with expiry 31.03.2022

Batch number KU1667 with expiry 31.03.2022

KU1668 expiring on 31.03.2022

042200016 lot KU1669 with expiry 31.03.2022

Drug No. 042200016 lot LH7856 with expiry 31.01.2023

Lot 042200016 lot LH7859 with expiry 31.01.2023

Product 042200016 lot LJ2910 with expiry 31.01.2023

Lot LJ2911 with expiry 31.01.2023

Medication 042200016 lot LJ2912 with expiry 31.01.2023

Lot 042200016 lot LK0905 with expiry 28.02.2023

Sophia Melfi