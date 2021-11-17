Withings Body Cardio, on test the scale that tells you the vascular age in 30 seconds

The Withings Body Cardio scale also makes it clear from its name that it not only gives information on weight, but also more precise data on other parameters of our body, such as the percentage distribution of masses and the conditions of our circulatory system. In fact, Body Cardio looks like the first scale in the world to perform a cardiovascular check-up in less than 30 seconds, all by simply weighing oneself, or rather, by carrying out the act of weighing oneself.

Simple line and rechargeable battery



The scale as such comes with a tempered glass top that has a monochrome display at the top that lights up the moment it is turned on, so it is possible to read it even in the dark. The top is interspersed with horizontal impedance meter strips which, based on the decrease in the intensity of the very low power current circulated through the body, will determine the qualitative and quantitative values ​​of the body composition.

The base is made of aluminum and, overall, the Body Cardio weighs 2.65 kg. On the bottom there are two vertical rigid strips – not rubberized – which allow contact with the floor. When climbing on the scale, there is no danger of instability.

On the right side there is the power button and the Micro-USB port (with cable included in the package) for recharging the built-in non-replaceable battery. Withings says it can take up to 12 months between charges.

Hassle-free setup



The cockpit of the scale is entrusted to the Health Mate app for iOS and Android which welcomes all Withings devices for wellbeing. Before using the scale it is therefore necessary to create a Withings profile also indicating age, height and starting weight.

Pairing the Body Cardio with the app is very simple. Just go to the Devices page and select “Install a device”. Choose the Body Cardio scale from the listed products and follow the step by step procedure, i.e. you will press the power button for three seconds, the scale will be detected and then you will choose whether to connect it via Wi-Fi (b / g / n) or via Bluetooth.

The app will ask us if we have a weight goal to reach and at what rate of kilos or grams per week we want to achieve it. At this point the scale is ready, even if the app continues to explain with screenshots the information we will receive when weighing us and also what the vascular age value means.

The display communicates all measured values



All that remains is to step on the scale and see it work. The Body Cardio has a system that, through graphic triangles on the corners of the screen, shows if we are unbalanced with respect to the plane. If you see triangles on the right side it means, for example, that we are too inclined in that direction. When the triangles disappear it means that we are straight with respect to the plane. The system does not have a level of sensitivity that makes weighing annoying: you really have to load a lot in one direction to see the signals that correct your posture.

In the meantime, the scale has already begun to weigh us and, based on the value, it can also recognize the user to whom to assign the verdict. The Body Cardio can accommodate 8 different users. Since the user uses weight as a comparison key to determine, it is possible that people with a similar weight could be mistaken.

In case the scale indicates a wrong user, you can scroll between other users by lifting one foot. It may seem complicated at first but it is rather easy. There is also no risk of unpacking the weighing value because at the time of user assignment, the weight will have already been obtained.

Immediately after the current weight value, which is always the first visible and non-modifiable information, the scale shows us sequentially on its screen the panels in the order in which they were set in the Health Mate app. Among all the possible choices are: Weight Trend, BMI, Fat Mass, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass, Body Water Content, Heart Rate, Vascular Age, Pulse Wave Speed, Weather, and Steps.

The Weight Trend shows a line graph with the measurements of the previous eight weighings and the difference from the last. Fat mass is expressed as a percentage, while muscle and bone mass in kg. The Steps refer to those completed the previous day. Since the Health Mate app can be combined with Apple Health, Google Fit, but also with Health from Samsung, MyFitnesspal, Strava and many other services, the steps taken will take into account the tool used to measure them.

Vascular age: quick “check up” in 30 seconds (after five weighings)



Among the possible measurements of Body Cardio, the most interesting are undoubtedly the vascular age and the speed of the pulse wave. To get these values, as well as for BMI and heart rate, you have to weigh yourself in bare feet.

Pulse wave velocity and vascular age are values ​​that travel together, since vascular age is determined by the result of the pulse wave velocity, also called the sphygmic wave, and which is measured in meters per second.

In humans, the sphygmic wave travels through the arteries at a speed of 4-10 meters per second. Its speed mainly depends on the elasticity of the arterial wall, which is influenced by numerous physiological and pathological factors. Stiffer arteries will produce a faster wave, while more flexible arteries will have a reduced wave velocity.

The Body Cardio scale measures the time difference between the expulsion of blood from the heart into the aorta and the arrival of blood flow to the feet and calculates the vascular age of the person in comparison with other users of Withings Body Cardio taking into account the age of those who weigh themselves.

Five weighings are required to obtain the vascular age data. The scale screen will show in a simple way if the value is in the normal range, while the Health Mate app will give more detailed information such as the trend and the average age range compared to the measured data. The scale is not classified as a medical device and the readings are to be considered purely as informative estimates.

Better naked



By testing the scale to verify the consistency in giving the same data for weighing at short intervals of time, we realized that beyond the obvious value of the weight in kg, the data changes slightly depending on the clothes worn. However, we are talking about decimals.

The most reliable and always constant result is the one obtained if you weigh yourself completely naked. When dressed, the value of fat mass and the amount of water in the body increases slightly, as does that of muscle mass. The weight of the bones remains the same in all cases.

The combination that suffers less interference, and which still offers values ​​with reduced differences compared to the naked weight, is the one with a shirt and underwear. A solution applicable in more contexts than weighing yourself naked, which in any case remains the best choice for having more precise data.

In the Health Mate app, those of the BMI are also collected under the heading Weight, while the vascular age and the pulse wave speed have dedicated panels, also with graphs, trends and the age range of belonging in based on the measurement of the sphygmic wave.

A scale that gives a lot of information



The list price is € 149.95. The Withings Body Cardio scale has always performed well and proved to be easy to use. For example, you do not need to turn it on to weigh yourself: just step on it. The Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections in terms of performance seemed indifferent to us. It goes without saying that Wi-Fi is preferable if you want the scale to tell you the weather conditions and the number of steps taken, especially if you usually weigh yourself with the phone away from the range of Bluetooth.

Not having a professional medical grade bioimpedance analyzer available, it is difficult for us to say how accurate the BMI calculation is through the impedance sensors of the scale. However, the values ​​seemed to us aligned with the physical fitness of the people who lent themselves to the tests.

It is much more difficult to establish the data of the sphygmic wave and the consequent vascular age. We can say without a shadow of a doubt that the measurement of the heart rate of the scale gave values ​​substantially identical to the pulsations obtained by measuring the pulse rate with the fingertips.