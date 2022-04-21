Without a bra and in tiny shorts, the daughter of Bruce Willis conquered the streets of LA

After announcing his retirement from acting, the Hollywood legend Bruce Willis and his family have been under the eye of the hurricane, and the public has followed their footsteps wherever they go. Proof of this is the recent departure of the actor’s daughter and her ex-partner Demi Moore, Rumer Williswho walked around in an outfit that left little to the imagination. Here we tell you the details!

It was during a walk through the streets of Los Angeles that the American actress stole the attention of passers-by. The famous 33-year-old was seen when she entered a supermarket and Upon his departure, dozens of paparazzi documented his journey to the car.

Although his presence was enough to cause a stir outside the venue, on social networks dozens of Internet users they took on the task of filling Rumer Willis with compliments for her “natural” beautysince she did not wear a single drop of makeup.

In fact, Demi Moore’s daughter wore a comfortable sports outfit that It consisted of a tiny shorts and white top that was accompanied with tennissocks and sunglasses to try to go unnoticed.

This is one of the few times that Rumer Willis has been captured after the unexpected retirement of her father, Bruce Willis, from the recording studios became known. Through her Instagram account, Moore, who would have been the histrion’s wife, revealed that a cognitive condition led him to say goodbye to his profession.

“To the incredible fans of Bruce, as a family, we want to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities…As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from the career that has meant so much to him…“, Wrote the also actress.

It may interest you:

Rumer Willis appears nude and tied up on Instagram

Demi Moore’s daughter talks about her mother’s alcoholism: “It was like a monster was coming”

Bruce Willis and the accident that would have triggered the aphasia he suffers